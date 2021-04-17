Highlights: Ciavarella pitches, hits Ursuline to a win over Columbiana

Ciavarella pitched a complete game shutout for Ursuline while having an RBI at the plate in the win

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Tre Ciavarella didn’t allow a run in over five innings of work and delivered an RBI at the plate for Ursuline in the Irish’s 5-0 win over Columbiana Saturday evening.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the game between the Irish and Clippers.

Ursuline got on the board in the first inning when Brady Shannon hit an RBI-double to left field. Shannon tried to extend it to a triple but was thrown out at third base.

The score would stay that way until the fifth inning, that is when Ursuline plated three in the inning thanks to RBI singles by Jaxson Gruber, Ciavarella and Dante Walker.

Ciavarella went 5.2 innings allowing just three runs with no runs and eight strikeouts.

Columbiana freshman Alex Eusebio pitched well in the loss, going six innings allowing four earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts.