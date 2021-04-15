Highlights: Chicago rallies, defeats Phantoms in 5-4 overtime

Youngstown drops to 9-28-5-2 on the season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms blew an early two-goal lead and fell to the USHL’s top team, the Chicago Steel, in overtime Thursday night.

Youngstown got off to a hot start. Western Michigan commit Cole Burch netted two goals in the first period to give the Phantoms a 2-0 lead.

Chicago opened up the scoring in the middle frame with a powerplay goal by Ian Moore. Jack Malone found the back of the net on the man-advantage for the Phantoms, but Chicago added one more late in the second to cut Youngstown’s lead to one.

Chicago scored a short-handed goal halfway through the third period to tie the game up 3-3. Kenta Isogai lit the lamp on the powerplay to give the Phantoms the lead once again. A little over a minute later, Chicago’s Adam Fantilli tied the game 4-4 to force overtime.

The Steel would score less than two minutes into the extra frame to secure the win.

