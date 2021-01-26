Highlights: Chaney’s strong start leads to win over Ursuline

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney wasted little time building a 17-point lead in the first quarter against Ursuline Tuesday night.

The Cowboys extended that lead to 20 by halftime and held on to win 67-62 in a Steel Valley Conference showdown between two of the most talented teams in the Valley.

Ursuline chipped away at the lead through the second half and was led by Terrance Pankey’s 22-point performance. Vinny Fleuto connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 14 for the Irish.

Chaney was led by Sharrod Taylor. The Cowboys senior finished a game-high 22 points. Cam Lawrence added 17 in the victory.

Next up, Chaney will pay Cardinal Mooney a visit on Friday. Ursuline will meet Mooney at home this Thursday. One of two meetings with the Cardinals within five days (at Mooney on Tuesday).