Highlights: Chaney wins second straight District Championship

Chaney improves to 12-6 overall on the season

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney rolled past Poland 70-48 in the Division II Boys District Championship game on Saturday afternoon.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Sharrod Taylor was named Player of the Game after piling up a game-high 26 points for the Cowboys. Cam Lawrence added 14 points in the win, while Josiah Gonzalez also reached double-figures with 12.

Poland was led by Michael Gordon who scored 12. Christian Colosimo added 9 points for the Bulldogs, while Jackon Fulton finished with 7.

Poland’s season comes to an end with a record of 16-4.

Chaney, under Head Coach Marlon McGaughy, improves to 12-6 overall on the season. The Cowboys advance to face Gilmour Academy in the Division II Regional Semifinals Thursday at 8:15 p.m. at Barberton High School.