Close matchup between the Cowboys and Tigers decided by one point

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A good matchup Friday night as the Chaney Cowboys came to Howland to face off against the Tigers.

A low scoring affair for both teams as the matchup was decided by just one point, the Tigers pulling ahead with the victory 13-12 over the Cowboys.

Howland moves to 1-1 on the year and Chaney falls to 0-2. Watch the complete highlights above.