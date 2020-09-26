Highlights: Chaney vs. Canfield

"We're going to play anyone we're told to play", said Coach Mike Pavlansky after the game.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Cardinals took on a tough Chaney team Friday night, who put up a fight despite being without quarterback Delshawn Petrosky, eventually winning 35-19.

The Cardinals are now 5-0 with playoff seeding set to be voted on this week.

Watch the video above to see the full highlights.

