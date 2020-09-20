HIGHLIGHTS: Chaney rolls past Cardinal Mooney on WKBN Game of the Week

Chaney blanked Cardinal Mooney 30-0 Saturday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney Cowboys earned their first win of the season as they topped Cardinal Mooney 30-0 in the WKBN Game of the Week at Stambaugh Stadium.

The game remained scoreless until the 4:39 mark of the 2nd quarter when Jaime Melton burst through a hole and went 73-yards for the score to make it 7-0 after the extra point.

Just before the half, Mooney would snap a ball out of the back of their own end zone for a safety, making it 9-0 Chaney going into the break.

With Mooney backed up on their own 1-yard line, Chaney’s Jason Hewlett returned a blocked punt for a score, increasing the lead to 16-0.

Later in the quarter, quarterback Delshawn Petrosky hooked up with Bryant Douglas for a touchdown pass which pushed the Cowboys lead to 23-0.

In the opening minutes of the fourth quarter Chaney would extend the lead again, this time thanks to a Darius Humbert 5-yard touchdown run to make it 30-0.

Chaney improves to 1-3 this season while Mooney falls to 1-3.