HIGHLIGHTS: Chaney rolls past Canfield in home opener

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney boys basketball team grabbed their first win over the season Tuesday night as they rolled past Canfield 78-51.

The Cowboys stormed out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Five Chaney players scored in double-figures led by Sharrod Taylor with 25. Cam Lawrence had 18 followed by Josiah Gonzalez had 13 while DaVinci McDowell and Quiney Jones had 10 each.

Chaney moves to 1-1 on the year while Canfield drops to 2-6.

