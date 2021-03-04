Highlights: Chaney returning to district championships after rolling past West Branch

Chaney improves to 11-6 overall on the season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney rolled past West Branch 73-41 in the Division II District Semifinals Thursday night.

The Cowboys advance to the district championship game for the third straight year, having won a title a year ago.

Sharrod Taylor led Chaney with 18 points while Quincy Jones added 16. Clive Wilson also reached double figures with 10 for the Cowboys.

West Branch was led by Dru DeShields who tallied a team-high 18 points. Jaxon Hendershot added 10 in the setback.

West Branch’s season comes to an end with a record of 16-7.

Chaney improves to 11-6 overall on the season. The Cowboys advance to face Poland in the Division II District Final on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The game will be broadcast live at 4 p.m. as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week and also streamed live on the WKBN app.