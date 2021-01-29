Highlights: Champion’s Edwards & Willforth both score 20, Flashes hold off Liberty

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion boys basketball team held off a tough Liberty team, 68-61 Friday night in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference battle at Champion High School.
Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.
The Golden Flashes led 28-25 at halftime and continued their aggressive play in the second half by attacking the basket. Senior Austin Willforth and junior Trayvon Edwards both poured in 20 points.
Liberty was led by James Davis, who also scored 20 points. Jameer Weaver tallied 16 for the Leopards.
With the win, Champion comes away with their third-straight victory and improves to 5-5 overall. Liberty has now dropped two straight, falling to 5-5 on the season.