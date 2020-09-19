HIGHLIGHTS: Champion vs. LaBrae

LaBrae topped Champion 27-13 in week four of the high school football season Friday night.

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae topped Champion 27-13 in week four of the high school football season Friday night.

Watch the video to see highlights from the game.

With the win, the Vikings improve to 2-2 overall on the season. The Gold Flashes drop to 2-2 on the campaign.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.