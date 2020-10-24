Highlights: Champion vs. Brookfield

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield blanked Champion 28-0 in regular season high school football action on Friday night.
Watch the video to see highlights of the Warriors and Golden Flashes.
With the win, Brookfield improves to 6-2. Meanwhile, Champion drops to 2-3 overall on the campaign.
