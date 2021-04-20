Highlights: Champion Softball rolls on Senior Day

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion rolled past Liberty 14-1 on Senior Day Tuesday in high school softball action.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the Leopards and Golden Flashes.

Emma Gumont, Brooke Whitt and Olivia Zigarovich piled up 3 RBI’s apiece. Zigarovich hit a three-run home run in the win.

Cassidy Shaffer also tallied three hits for the Golden Flashes.

With the win, Champion improves to 7-5 overall on the season. The Golden Flashes are slated to return to action on Thursday on the road at Campbell Memorial.