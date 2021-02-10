Highlights: Champion girls clinch share of MVAC Grey in win over Liberty

The Golden Flashes raced out to an early lead Wednesday and held on for the 54-41 win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion girls basketball team defeated Liberty, 54-41 Wednesday in an MVAC Grey tier battle at Liberty High School.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The Golden Flashes grabbed early control and led 25-8 after the first quarter thanks to five three-pointers in the frame. But the Leopards were able to rally to make it a 7-point deficit heading to the fourth quarter.

Still, Champion held on for the win, improving to 8-4 overall and 7-2 in the MVAC Grey standings.

Meanwhile, Brookfield lost to Crestview Thursday for a second time this season, dropping to 8-3 in conference play. With one league game left against LaBrae, Champion now has a chance to clinch the MVAC Grey outright.

“It’s a lot of confidence. We’re a good team, so we hype each other up,” said Brooke Whitt, Champion senior. “So, playing a team like Liberty just makes us more confident because they’re a good team, so we’re pretty confident going into tournaments.”

Champion was paced by Emma Gumont with 14 points, while Bella Meyer had 12 and Ava Howell 11. Aaliyah Foster led Liberty with 17 points and Demi Watson chipped in 11.

“I thought we came out on fire, but I knew it wasn’t going to last,” said Michael Cole, Champion head coach. “It would’ve been great if we shot like that the whole game, but the turnovers got to us a little bit, so we have to be a little cleaner. But with all the shortened things this year, we’re finally starting to look like we’re getting there.”