Highlights: Cardinal Mooney vs. Garfield

The Cardinals fall to the top-seeded G-Men, 24-21 in Round Two of the Division V playoffs

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney saw their 2020 playoff run come to an end Saturday night with a 24-21 loss to top-seeded Garfield in the Division V playoffs.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Garfield improves their undefeated record to (7-0), and will advance to host Crestview in Round Three next Saturday night. With the loss, Cardinal Mooney drops to (2-6) on the season.

