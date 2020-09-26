Highlights: Cardinal Mooney vs. Boardman

The Cardinals fell to 1-3 on the season while the Spartans improved to 3-2

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman looked to get back above the .500 mark Friday night, hosting Cardinal Mooney at Spartan Stadium.

They did just that, improving to 3-2 on the season with a 34-17 victory.

The Cardinals fell to 1-3 on the season.

Watch the video above for the highlights.

