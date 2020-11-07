Highlights: Cardinal Mooney Soccer blanks South Range, advances to state final four

Cardinal Mooney blanked South Range 3-0 in the Division III Regional Final Saturday afternoon

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney blanked South Range 3-0 in the Division III Regional Final Saturday afternoon.

In five tournament wins, Mooney has now outscored their opponents, 28-0 this postseason.

Brian Philibin, Justin Durkin and Savvas Pizanias each scored a goal in the win for the Cardinals. Pizanias, Christopher Philibin and Nick Spirko recorded one assist apiece.

Cardinal Mooney Goalkeeper Aidan Markey finished with four saves, while South Range’s Bradon Johnson tallied five in the setback.

South Range ends the season with a record of 13-6-2.

Cardinal Mooney improves to 15-2-4. The Cardinals advance to face Ottawa Hills in the Division III State Semifinals Wednesday at 7 p.m.