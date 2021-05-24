Highlights: Cardinal Mooney routs Garfield in district semifinals

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney rolled past Garfield 12-1 in five innings in Division III Baseball District Semifinals on Monday at Cene Park in Struthers.
Watch the video above to see highlights from Monday’s battle between the Cardinals and G-Men.
Ethan Shaw drove in three runs and scored three runs for Mooney. Matt Womer, Mickey Velasquez and Logan Boyd each drove in a pair of runs for the Cardinals.
Cardinal Mooney Pitcher Cole Litman pitched a complete game. He tossed five innings allowing one unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts.
Garfield’s tournament run comes to an end with a record of 11-8.
Cardinal Mooney improves to 17-8 on the season.
The Cardinals advance to face the winner of Springfield/Berkshire in the Division III District Final on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Cene Park.