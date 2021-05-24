Highlights: Cardinal Mooney routs Garfield in district semifinals

Cardinal Mooney rolled past Garfield 12-1 in five innings in the Division III Baseball District Semifinals

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney rolled past Garfield 12-1 in five innings in Division III Baseball District Semifinals on Monday at Cene Park in Struthers.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Monday’s battle between the Cardinals and G-Men.

Ethan Shaw drove in three runs and scored three runs for Mooney. Matt Womer, Mickey Velasquez and Logan Boyd each drove in a pair of runs for the Cardinals.

Cardinal Mooney Pitcher Cole Litman pitched a complete game. He tossed five innings allowing one unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts.

Garfield’s tournament run comes to an end with a record of 11-8.



Cardinal Mooney improves to 17-8 on the season.

The Cardinals advance to face the winner of Springfield/Berkshire in the Division III District Final on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Cene Park.