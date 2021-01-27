Highlights: Cardinal Mooney Girls outlast Ursuline on Game of the Week

The Cardinals held off the Irish 45-36 in the WKBN Game of the Week.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney held off rival Ursuline 45-36 Wednesday night in girls high school basketball action.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Katie Hough was named Player of the Game after pouring in a game-high 16 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals.

Alaina Scavina added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals.

Ursuline was led by Alayna Smith who tallied 12 points, while Freshman Lily Scott tallied 11 points for the Irish in the setback.

Ursuline drops to 7-6 overall on the season and 2-1 in Steel Valley Conference action.

Head Coach Jason Baker’s Cardinals improve to 9-5 on the campaign, and 4-0 in SVC play.