HIGHLIGHTS: Cardinal Mooney gets a season opening win over Western Reserve

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinals Mooney boys basketball team got a win in their home opener Saturday, topping Western Reserve 59-43.

Mooney outscored Western Reserve 20-9 in the third quarter which gave them the lead and never gave it back.

Michael Pelini led the way for the Cardinals with 18 points while Mick Hergenrother had 17 and Thomas Fire added 12.

For Western Reserve, Ryan Gordon had a team-high 16 while Greg Platt had 9.

Mooney improves to 1-0 while Reserve starts the season 0-1.