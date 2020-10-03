Highlights: Canton South vs. West Branch

West Branch awaits the winner of East Liverpool and Gilmour Academy in two weeks following a first-round bye

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – A conference championship for West Branch would be their first since 2012 when they won the Northeastern Buckeye Conference. To win their first title in the ‘Eastern Buckeye Conference’ they would need to fend off the only other unbeaten in the league, Canton South, Friday night.

After beating Canton South the past two years, the Warriors made it three-in-a-row with a 44-14 victory.

Nick Wilson was the star in this one, pulling in a school-record four touchdown receptions in the game.

“It’s just nothing you could wish for, its amazing,” Wilson told our crew after the game.

West Branch awaits the winner of East Liverpool and Gilmour Academy in two weeks following a first-round bye.