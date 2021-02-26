Highlights: Canfield’s Dye lights it up in tournament win over Ursuline

The Cardinals will advance to host Chardon in the Division II District Semifinals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Trey Dye accounted for 33 points in the Cardinals’ 80-68 victory over Ursuline Friday night in the Division II tournament.

The Cardinals also got 16 points from Jake Grdic and 12 from Nick Pantelakis.

Canfield improves to (13-9) on the season and will advance to host Chardon in the Division II District Semifinals next Thursday night.

The five-seeded Irish were led by Brady Shannon, who finished with 18 points. Ursuline’s season comes to an end with an overall record of (12-10).