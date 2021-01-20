Highlights: Canfield’s Dill pours in 21 in big second-half effort against Howland

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girls basketball team defeated Howland, 61-45 Wednesday in All-American Conference action at Canfield High School.
Watch the video above for extended highlights from Wednesday’s game.
Canfield junior Alyssa Dill hit a runner as time expired in the second quarter to give the Cardinals a 25-24 lead at halftime. Canfield turned things up in the second half to run away with the victory, thanks to eight three-pointers made as a team.
Dill finished with a game-high 21 points and sophomore Abby Muckleroy added 17.
Howland was paced by junior Alyssa Pompelia with 20 points.
Canfield improves to 7-6 on the season, while Howland drops to 2-5.