Highlights: Canfield’s Dill pours in 21 in big second-half effort against Howland

Sports

Alyssa Dill scored a game-high 21 points in a 61-45 win over the Tigers Wednesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girls basketball team defeated Howland, 61-45 Wednesday in All-American Conference action at Canfield High School.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from Wednesday’s game.

Canfield junior Alyssa Dill hit a runner as time expired in the second quarter to give the Cardinals a 25-24 lead at halftime. Canfield turned things up in the second half to run away with the victory, thanks to eight three-pointers made as a team.

Dill finished with a game-high 21 points and sophomore Abby Muckleroy added 17.

Howland was paced by junior Alyssa Pompelia with 20 points.

Canfield improves to 7-6 on the season, while Howland drops to 2-5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com