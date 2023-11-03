YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ninth-seeded Canfield will fail to repeat as Division III State Champions in 2023 after falling to top-seeded Ursuline Friday night, 16-13 in the Division III, Region 9 Playoffs.
The Cardinals finish the season with a 7-4 record. The Irish improve to 12-0.
Watch the video above for the extended highlights from the game.
Ursuline advances to play fifth-seeded Villa Angela-St. Joseph, who defeated fourth-seeded Kenston.
