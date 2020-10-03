Highlights: Canfield vs. Boardman

Canfield (6-0) awaits the winner of Marlington and Kenston after a first-round bye in the playoffs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Cardinals moved to a perfect 6-0 Friday night with a 35-7 victory over Boardman.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Canfield (6-0) awaits the winner of Marlington and Kenston after a first-round bye in the playoffs. Boardman (3-3) will host Cuyahoga Falls.

