BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield defeated Boardman Friday night, 45-7.
Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.
Canfield finishes the regular season with a record of 6-3. Boardman finishes 1-9.
Canfield entered Friday night ranked #9 in Division III, Region 9 and will now await the official word on who they will play in week 11. Check WKBN.com on Sunday afternoon for the official playoff pairings.
