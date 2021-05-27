Highlights: Canfield rolls past Canton South to win Division II district title

The Cardinals improve to 23-0 on the season

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Top-seeded Canfield downed Canton South 10-0 in six innings on Thursday to claim the Division II District Championship.

The Cardinals remain undefeated and improve to 23-0 on the season.

Senior Vinnie Machuga led the Cardinals with two hits and three RBIs. Josh Juliano and Landon Beidelschies each recorded two RBIs.

Beidelschies pitched a gem on the mound, giving up two hits and striking out 12 batters.

Canfield will face off against Salem next Thursday in the regional semifinals.

