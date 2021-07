YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield defeated Howland 7-3 in the U12 Little League District 2 Tournament on Friday.

Brooke Opalick brought in the winning run off an inside-the-park homer in the second inning.

Canfield advances to the championship game on Tuesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. They will play the winner of Saturday’s Howland vs. South Range game.