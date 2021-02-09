Highlights: Canfield back to .500, sweeping season series against Harding

The Cardinals were led by junior Zane Muckleroy with a game-high 16 points Tuesday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys basketball team swept the regular season series against Warren Harding, in a 64-60 win Tuesday in All American Conference action at Canfield High School.

With the win, the Cardinals improve to 8-8 on the season. It’s the second win over the Raiders in just over two weeks, as Canfield beat Harding, 58-43 back on January 22nd.

Zane Muckleroy led all scorers with 16 points, while Trey Dye and Jake Grdic each had 11.

Warren Harding was paced by Dom Foster with a team-high 12 points. Donovan Herron, John Graham, and Duncan Moy all had 10 points apiece.

