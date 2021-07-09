Highlights: Canfield 11U All-Stars pitch shutout; advance to district championship

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield blanked Poland 4-0 in 11U District 2 Little League Baseball action Friday night at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.

A.J. Economus tallied two hits and two RBIs in the win for Canfield. Jackson Johnson also drove in a run in the victory.

Johnson was also strong on the mound in relief. He struck out five batters to close out the game. Starting pitcher Charlie Perse allowed just two hits in 4 1/3 shutout innings.

Canfield advances to face Boardman in the District 2 Championship game on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Field of Dreams in Boardman. The game will be broadcast live as the WKBN Game of the Week on MyYTV and streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.