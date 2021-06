STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Tiffin Calvert topped Mathews 12-2 in six innings in the Division IV Baseball Regional Semifinal Friday afternoon at Strongsville High School.

Mathews’ only runs in the game were courtesy of Ethan Petak, who came through with a two-run double in the fifth inning for the Mustangs.

With the win, Calvert advances to face Warren JFK in the Division IV Regional Final.

The Division IV Regional Championship game will be played on Saturday at noon at Strongsville High School.