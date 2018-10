HIGHLIGHTS: Buckeye Local vs. East Liverpool Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. East Liverpool runs past Buckeye Local [ + - ] Video

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) - Click the video above to see highlights of the Buckeye Local/East Liverpool game that the Potters won 48-16.