Highlights: Buckeye Central vs. Leetonia

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetonia Bears kicked off their 2020 playoff run with a 32-16 victory over Buckeye Central Friday night.

Leetonia (6-1) who is the #3 seed in Division VII, Region 25 will host #6 seeded McDonald in round three.

