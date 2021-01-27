Highlights: Brookfield’s Hook continues to impress in big win over Newton Falls

The Warriors' sophomore recorded a game-high 21 points and 13 rebounds in a 51-24 rout of Newton Falls Wednesday

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield girls basketball team dominated in a 51-24 rout of Newton Falls Wednesday in Mahoning Valley Conference action at Brookfield High School.

Watch the video above for extended highlights of Wednesday’s game.

Brookfield sophomore Sophie Hook showed off her complete repertoire with a game-high 21 points to go along with 13 rebounds. It was Hook’s sixth 20-point game of the season in the Warriors’ first 11 games.

Audrey Reardon added 13 points, while Katie Gibson had 10. Newton Falls was paced by Bree Hutson with 11 points.

With the win, Brookfield improves to 10-1 on the season. Newton Falls drops to 6-4 overall.