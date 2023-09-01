YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield got their first win of the season Friday night, a 26-12 victory over Valley Christian in a game played in Liberty.
Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.
Brookfield (0-2) will host Champion in week four. Valley Christian (1-1) will visit Leetonia.
