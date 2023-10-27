HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – #4 seed United defeated #13 seed Brookfield Friday night, 24-14, to advance in the Division VI, Region 21 Playoffs.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

Brookfield finishes the season with a record of 5-6. United improves to 10-1.

The Eagles advance to face #4 Cuyahoga Heights who survived a scare from #12 Rittman, 41-40.