Highlights: Brookfield girls knock off Champion; Warriors move to 3-0

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) - Led by junior guard Madi Matthews, the Heartland Christian Lions stormed past the Kingsway Christian Eagles 59-30 Thursday night to improve to 4-6 on the season. The Eagles, from Orrville, fall to 5-5 on the year.

Matthews scored a game-high 21-points, including 2 three-pointers as the free-shooting Lions led from start to finish in the game. But perhaps more importantly, the game helped the Lions gain some confidence heading into a tough stretch of their schedule.

“Madi is phenomenal,” Lions coach Justin stated. “She is one of the hardest working players that I have coached, and it’s a blessing to be able to coach her. She is a great kid, on and off the court.”

“I’m working hard on trying to get a thousand points this year, it may not happen but I’m working on getting it. I’m more of a drive first point guard in my opinion. But I really worked hard to get my outside shot going so teams can’t stop me,” Madi Matthews remarked.

Rahim added, “Tonight’s game was a big confidence booster for us. We have given some games away recently on rebounds and transition defense. I thought tonight’s game was a good opportunity to see the ball go in the basket, get some confidence.”

The Lions held a 17-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and built a 31-10 advantage at the intermission. The Lions would hold a 27-point lead at the end of the third quarter and built a game-high 33-point lead at 56-23 midway through the fourth frame before winning by the 29-point final margin.

The Lions recorded 8 three’s on the night with Lexi Rice recording 4 to tally 12 points in the game. In addition to the 2 treys by Madi, Zoe Matthews and Jorden Webb also connected on a three. Zoe Matthews would net 7 points in the game while Alaina Shaulis added 6.

“In practice, we focus on defense and turning our defense into offense, and increasing the tempo on the offensive end of the court trying to push the ball. I tell the girls If you have an opportunity to shoot the ball, shoot it, because it may not be open the next time around,” Rahim said.

“We are team deep,” He added. “We are a young team overall, but we have a good mix of upperclassman and freshmen that can come in and give us some depth and play good quality defense by hustling and making plays.”

The Eagles only had two players score in the game as Abby Yoder recorded 17 points while Damara Steiner tallied 13. Steiner hit two three-pointers on the night.

“We played aggressively and we know what we need to fix in the next practice and work on that for the next game. Overall they put everything into the game and they kept working hard,” remarked assistant coach Kristen Troyer, who was filling in for head coach Jaimi Fryberger.

The Lions look to build on that momentum this Saturday when they return to action and play at Sebring. The Eagles play again next Tuesday when they travel to Medina Christian.