Highlights: Brookfield girls knock off Champion; Warriors move to 3-0

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield girls basketball team defeated Champion, 54-48 Thursday in a back-and-forth game at Brookfield High School.
The Warriors came out aggressive in the first half, but the Golden Flashes countered with defensive pressure of their own, making it a 26-25 Brookfield lead at halftime.
Champion went on a run at the end of the third quarter to take a 34-31 lead heading into the fourth. But Brookfield went on a big run of their own to grab a lead they would not surrender.
Full court pressure on both sides contributed to a total of five players fouling out in the game.
Brookfield was led by Sophie Hook with 18 points, while Audrey Reardon had 14. Champion was paced by Emma Gumont with a game-high 19 points.
With the win, Brookfield improves to 3-0 on the season, while Champion suffers their first loss at 1-1.