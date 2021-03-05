Highlights: Bristol explodes to capture 2nd district title in three years with win over Mathews

Bristol has been in the district championship for four straight years

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bristol boys basketball team used a big second-quarter surge to grab the Division IV Northeast 1 district championship over Bristol 74-44 Friday night.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game between the Panthers and Mustangs.

Both teams went back in forth in the first frame, with Mathews holding a lead for the majority of the quarter thanks to good shooting from the outside.

But the second quarter proved to be the difference in the game. Bristol outscored Mathews 21-4 in the quarter and never looked back.

Nick Church led the Panthers with 20 points while Jacob Erjavec had 15, Jeremy Miller had 14, and Anthony Dakin added 12.

For Mathews, Vinny Sharp had a team-high 15 points.

Bristol advances to the Division IV regional semifinals on Tuesday where they will play Richmond Heights at Firestone High School. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m.