Highlights: Bombs away at Beeghly, season-high 3-pointers for YSU Men

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was bombs away at the Beeghly Center for the YSU Men’s basketball team. The Penguins shot a season-high 33 3-pointers against Detroit Friday night. Youngstown State connected on 13 of those 3-point attempts in a 78-75 loss to the Titans.

The Penguins we led by senior Garrett Covington, who drilled a career-high 9 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 24 points. Michael Akuchie added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Penguins while Shemar Ratahn-Mayes chipped in 13 points.

Detroit was paced by Antoine Davis who finished with a game-high 25 points. The Titans shot 55% from the floor, and improve to 5-8 on the season.

Youngstown State has now lost five of their six games and drop to 8-9 on the season.