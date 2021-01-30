HIGHLIGHTS: Bohannon’s double-double not enough for Youngstown State in loss to Detroit

Bohannon's 20 points and 11 rebounds not enough as YSU dropped the weekend series to Detroit Mercy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior Naz Bohannon recorded a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, but the Youngstown State men’s basketball team dropped a 77-72 decision to Detroit Mercy on Friday evening at the Beeghly Center.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

Youngstown State scored six-straight points to take a 72-69 lead after senior Garrett Covington made three free throw and freshman Shemar Rathan-Mayes hit a 3-pointer with 2:34 left in the game.

The Penguins forced a pair of misses but also missed on their final five shots and committed two turnovers in the game’s final minutes. Detroit Mercy scored its final eight points from the free-throw line going 8-for-8.

Youngstown State falls to 8-10 overall and 4-10 in the Horizon League while the Titans improve to 6-8 overall and 5-5 in the league.

Covington scored 12 points while senior Michael Akuchie and Rathan-Mayes added 10 points.

Antoine Davis led the Titans with 24 points while Dwayne Rose, Jr., had 17 points and Marquell Fraser added 14 points.

The second half featured 12 lead changes and six ties after the Titans led for nearly 19 minutes in the first half.

Detroit Mercy led by as many as nine points, 32-23, after a Davis fast-break 3-pointer at the 5:36 mark. The Penguins closed the gap to two points, 32-30, after two free throws and a basket by Bohannon and a 3-pointer by freshman Alex Vargo.

The Titans pushed their lead back to six, but free throws by Vargo and freshman Myles Hunter cut the deficit by to two, 36-34, with 1:07 left.

Detroit Mercy, who shot 51.8 percent for the game, scored the final basket of the half with 26 seconds left.

Youngstown State visits Robert Morris, February 5 and 6, in Moon Township, Pa. Tipoff on Friday night is at 7 p.m. while Saturday has a start time of 5 p.m.

COURTESY: YSU ATHLETICS