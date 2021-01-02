Highlights: Bohannon’s career night powers YSU to win over Green Bay

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior Naz Bohannon scored a career-high 32 points with 12 rebounds to lead the Youngstown State men’s basketball team to an 84-77 win over Green Bay on Friday afternoon at Beeghly Center.
The Penguins improve to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the Horizon League while the Phoenix fall to 0-9 overall and 0-5 in league play.
Senior Garrett Covington scored 13 points while junior Darius Quisenberry had 12 points and freshman Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 11 points.
Youngstown State and Green Bay close the series, Saturday, Jan. 2. Tipoff is at 4 p.m. at Beeghly Center.
Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from Friday’s game.
Courtesy: YSU Sports Information
