Highlights: Boardman’s offense explodes in win over Canfield for 11U title

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman captured the 11U District 2 Little League Championship on Monday, topping Canfield 12-6.

Boardman topped on Canfield in the top of the first inning, playing five runs to take a 5-0 lead.

But Canfield would answer right back with a five-spot of their own in the inning to tie the game at five apiece.

The game would stay that way until the fourth inning when, with the bases loaded, Patrick Groner hit a two-run double to left field to give Boardman a 7-5 lead.

Canfield would get a run back in their half of the fourth on a fielders’ choice to make it 7-6.

But Boardman would pad the lead with five more runs in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

With the win, Boardman advances to the state tournament.