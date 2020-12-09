Highlights: Boardman tops Poland in season opener

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman topped Poland 57-51 in boys’ high school basketball action on Monday night.

Ethan Anderson led all scorers with a game-high 25 points for the Spartans. Trey DePietro added 13 points, while Spencer Smith also reached double-figures with 10 points.

Brody Todd led the Bulldogs with 12 points, while Andrew Centofanti added 11 points. Christian Colosimo chipped in with 9 points in the setback for Poland.

Poland falls to 1-1 overall on the season. Boardman starts the season with a win, improving to 1-0 on the campaign.

