Highlights: Boardman softball snaps Austintown-Fitch’s 13-game winning streak

The Spartans plated nine runs on the night which is the most given up by Fitch this season

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman softball team topped Austintown-Fitch Friday evening 9-4 at the Fitch Softball Complex.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The loss snaps a 13-game winning streak for Fitch.

Maddie Lester pitched a gem for the Spartans, going all seven innings allowing just four runs on seven hits and recording 14 strikeouts.

She recorded her 100th strikeout of the season in the game. At the plate, Lester went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Cassidy Bryan and Jenna Olexa also had two RBIs a piece.

For Fitch, Ayla Ray went 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs.

The nine runs Boardman posted is the most given up by the Falcons this season.

Fitch falls to 15-2 while Boardman improves to 15-9.