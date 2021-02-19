Highlights: Boardman rolls past Ursuline in regular season finale

Boardman used a 20-6 first quarter run to get a big win over Ursuline Friday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman boys basketball team rolled past Ursuline in their regular season finale Friday night 63-46.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

Boardman went on a 20-6 run in the first quarter to grab an early lead and never looked back.

Luke Ryan led the Spartans with 17 points while Anthony Hightower had 11 and DJ Evans added 10.

For Ursuline, Brady Shannon had a game-high 18 points while Jakaylan Irving had 13 points.

Boardman improves to 16-5 while Ursuline falls to 12-9.