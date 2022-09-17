YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Spartans took a Saturday afternoon trip to Rayen Stadium and took down the Youngstown East Bears 42-8.

It was a quick first drive for the Spartans that ended with a 10-yard Willy Torres touchdown run to put Boardman up 7-0 just minutes into this one.

And their next drive would be even quicker, QB Thomas Andujar finds KeJuan Robinson, who goes up and gets it, then breaks a tackle, makes a couple moves and its gone for the 60 yard touchdown and to put the Spartans up 14-0.

Boardman’s offense went back to work, this time Andujar keeps it himself and takes it in from 10-yards out.

The Spartans led 21-0 with under a minute left in the 1Q and would pile on from there, beating East 42-8.

With the win, Boardman improves to 3-2 on the season and will host Benedictine next Friday.

While East drops to 0-5 and will face off next Frida at home against Cardinal Mooney.