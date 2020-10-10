Highlights: Boardman earns first home playoff win in over a century

Boardman (4-3) will travel to #6 seed Painesville Riverside for round two next week

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In over 100 years of existence, the Boardman Spartans football team had never won a home playoff game. That streak finally came to an end Friday night with a 49-0 victory over Cuyahoga Falls.

Boardman (4-3) will travel to #6 seed Painesville Riverside for round two next week.

