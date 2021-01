Boardman has now won four-straight games on the season

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman boys basketball team earned their fourth-straight win Saturday night, topping Warren Harding 54-43.

Watch the video above to see the highlights of the game.

Boardman got on top early by double-digits and never looked back.

The Spartans were led by D.J. Evans with 13 points on the night.

For Warren Harding, Dom Foster led the way with a game-high 14 points.

Boardman improves to 11-3 on the season.