HIGHLIGHTS: Boardman 11U holds off Poland’s late rally to claim District 2 title

Boardman advances to the state tournament later this month in Cambridge, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman 11U baseball team raced out to an early lead in Wednesday’s Little League District 2 Championship game and held off a late rally from Poland, to win 10-9 at the Field of Dreams.

The Boardman bats were hot early, as they led 8-0 through the top of the 2nd inning. However, Poland kept things close with a late rally, cutting the deficit to 10-9 in the bottom of the 5th.

With the win, Boardman advances to the state tournament, which will be held July 27 to August 3 in Cambridge, Ohio.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from WKBN’s special presentation “Game of the Week” broadcast.

