Highlights: Big third inning propels Mathews to win over Bristol

Sports

Mathews rolled to their 11th win of the season behind a seven run third inning

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews softball team grabbed the win over Bristol Tuesday night with a 13-0 win over the Panthers.

Mathews slugged 20 hits in the game which is a new program record for the Mustangs.

They led 1-0 going into the third inning and then exploded for seven runs in the frame.

Becca Landis hit a 2-RBI triple to make it 3-0.

The next batter was Bella Spano who his Landis home on an RBI single.

After Spano, Ashley Deans smacked a two-run home run to center field to extend the lead to 6-0.

Later in the inning, Kaylen McCollum ripped a single to right center, which brought Emma Gates home to make it 7-0.

Then Kylie Nicholson finished off the scoring in the inning with an RBI single that brought McCollum home.

Mathews improves to 11-2 on the season.

